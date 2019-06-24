Share:

The exports of textile and its articles from the country witnessed an increase of 2.17 per cent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has reported.

The textiles exports from the country during July-April (2018-19) were recorded at $11.419 billion against the export of $11.176 billion during July-April (2017-18), showing an increase of 2.17 per cent.

The textile commodities that contributed positively in external trade included articles of apparel and clothing accessories knitted, the export of which grew from $2242.023 million last year to $2508.329 million during the current fiscal year, showing growth of 11.87 per cent.

The exports of articles of apparel or clothing accessories (not knitted) increased by 2.22 per cent, from $2069.823 million to $2115.928 million whereas the exports other made-up textile articles increased by 0.39 per cent, from $3383.728 million to $3397.174 million.