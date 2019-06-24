Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Three peasants committed suicide by taking pesticide in the district here on Sunday. According to details, Khan Muhammad Sher of 12 mile-Mori drank pesticide over domestic affair. His body was brought in the mortuary of civil hospital for legal formality.

Another farmer Arib Bheel, resident of village Masood Wassan consumed pesticide for unknown reason. He was rushed to civil hospital but he could not survive. His body was handed over to heirs after legal formality from the mortuary.

In another incident, farmer Revo Kolhi of village Afzal Nondani drank pesticide in utter disappointment when his landlord did not fulfill his demand of payment. His body was brought to taluka hospital KGM where his body was handed over to heirs after legal formality. The incident occurred in the limit of Khaan police station.