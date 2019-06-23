Share:

UNITED NATIONS - US President Donald Trump announced Saturday that he would delay nationwide raids aiming to round up undocumented immigrants and deport them, saying that he would give Congress two weeks to sort out a deal on immigration. “At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border With Mexico),” he wrote on Twitter. “If not, Deportations start!”, Trump warned. The raids were reported to begin in 10 major US cities on Sunday, according to multiple news outlets, including the Washington Post and the New York Times.

House Of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Trump on Friday evening and asked him personally to call off the raids during a 12-minute phone call, USA TODAY reported, citing to a source familiar with the call. Pelosi also released a statement Saturday, hours before Trump’s announcement, pressuring him to delay the operation.

“Tomorrow is Sunday, and as many people of faith attend religious services, the President has ordered heartless raids,” Pelosi, a Democrat, said. “It is my hope that before Sunday, leaders of the faith-based community and other organizations that respect the dignity and worth of people will call upon the President to stop this brutal action which will tear families apart and inject terror into our communities.”

The raids were reportedly planned in cities including New York, Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans and San Francisco, according to CNN.

Earlier this week, Trump announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a United States (US) agency, would begin a massive deportation effort that he said would remove “millions” of undocumented immigrants from the US The threat was made less than 24 hours before he officially kicked off his 2020 re-election campaign in Florida.

“Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States,” Trump posted on Twitter on Monday. “They will be removed as fast as they come in.”

The president provided few details of the plan, and White House officials declined to provide specifics earlier this week. Instead, the administration referred to Trump’s tweet and to a

June 4 briefing by Mark Morgan, acting director of ICE. Morgan signaled then that the agency would increase deportations of families who had received deportation orders. “We will be going after individuals who have gone through due process, who have received final orders of deportation,” he said. “That will include families. Right now we’re talking about that and what it should look like.”