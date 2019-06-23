Share:

RAWALPINDI - WASA is planning to automate its water supply system to improve service delivery, according to the officials.

A team of Information Technology University, Lahore met Chairman WASA/RDA Arif Abbassi and MD WASA Tanvir and gave a detail presentation on the possibilities of automation of WASA tube wells, mini filtration plants and Rawal Lake Filtration Plant. Team headed by Dr Tauseef Tauqeer and accompanied with Dr Rehan Hafiz and Dr Usman Younis of the ITU briefed that WASA tube wells would be automated. An online remote monitoring system will be designed to operate, record the working hours of tube wells’ pumps and motors, duration of operation, water level and discharge, water quality and electricity consumption. The system will also be fruitful at mini filtration plants to check how much water was being supplied to the consumers; consumers number that took water from the mini filtration plant, water quality i.e. PH, Conductivity, Dissolved Oxygen (DO), Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) and other basic parameters of water.

The ITU team also told the WASA officials that Rawal Lake Filtration Plant will also be semi-automated and readings of inflow and outflow of water, water quality and working duration of pumps could be monitored online. They added that this system will benefit WASA in operation and maintenance of water supply system and quality control. The ITU has offered a pilot project for WASA which could be replicated on entire system in future.

Chairman WASA, after detailed deliberations, appreciated the idea and said that WASA Rawalpindi will take the leadership role and will implement this project immediately. He asked MD WASA Tanvir to start working for implementation of this project as, he said, this step will enable WASA to serve more efficiently to address the water supply problems of Rawalpindi city. MD WASA Tanvir said that WASA had already identified 5 mini filtration plants and Rawal Lake Filtration for automation and working will be started next week.

The MD WASA also said that WASA was keen to introduce IT reforms in their system.