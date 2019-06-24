Share:

MIAN CHANNU - A woman who went missing almost three weeks back was found dead here the other day.

According to local police, dead body of the woman, appeared to be of 20-day-old, indicated that the lady was murdered on the very day she went missing.

Police said that the woman identified as Khursheed Bano, was killed by her husband over a domestic dispute.

The killer identified as Habib Qamar who had buried his wife inside the house after claiming her life.

Police added that woman’s body was shifted to THQ Hospital for a post-mortem report. Further investigation is underway.