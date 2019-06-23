Share:

District Dera Bugti is the place where the natural gas was discovered in 1952 in the area of Sui. It has been providing natural gas to more than 70 pc of the total population of Pakistan. Unfortunately, there is no gas in the area itself, and people are compelled to use wood for cooking.

Besides, the residents are also facing the serious woes of load-shedding and low electrical voltage in these hot Summers. The locals are only getting electricity for 6 hours. Owing to load-shedding, the scarcity of water has also become a serious threat for them, since their crops are not getting sufficient water.

I hope the current government will soon provide for these basic facilities to the villages of Balochistan.

WAHEED WAHID,

Balnigwar.