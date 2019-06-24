Share:

ATTOCK : An old woman was stabbed to death by a person when he allegedly attempted to sexually assault her married daughter and the mother of two children in Jalalia village of Hazro Sunday morning.

The deceased was attempting to foil the rape attempt, however, her daughter received multiple knife injuries, Hazro police said.

According to the SHO Hazro, Mohammad Azam, the accused identified as Waqar Khan entered the house of the victim after scaling the wall early hours of Sunday in Jalalia village and attempted to sexually assault a married woman who is living in her mother’s house after developing some differences with her in-laws.

The injured woman told the police that when the accused attempted to rape her, she cried; her mother came to rescue her daughter. However, the accused attacked her with knife. As a result, she said that her mother received critical wounds in chest and neck. The complainant said that she also received different cut marks on her hands and other parts of the body.

The SHO said that the accused managed to flee from the scene after injuring both the women.

He added that on listening hue and cry of the victims, the neighbours came to rescue them and shifted them to the THQ hospital.

Due to lack of facilities and absence of a surgeon at the hospital, the woman was taken to Rawalpindi while she lost her life due to excessive bleeding.Later, when the dead body was taken to the Hazro hospital for autopsy, persons from both sides entered a clash leaving several injured from both sides.

The local police have registered a case against the accused, who was later arrested.