Share:

KARACHI - As many as 1,564 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Sindh during the last 24 hours, lifting the tally to 72,656 while 21 more patients died in the province overnight, taking the death toll to 1,124.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from the CM house on Tuesday.

The CM said 6,597 tests were conducted which helped detect 1,564 new cases that showed 23 percent detection rate.

He added that so far 395287 samples had been tested in Sindh which had led to the detection of 72,656 cases which showed 18.4 percent result.

According to the CM, 21 more people died overnight, lifting the death toll to 1,124 that constituted 1.5 percent death rate.

Murad Shah further said that 1,357 more patients had recovered during the past 24 hours and discharged from the hospitals. “Hence the number of patients who have recovered so far has reached 38,401 that constitute 53 percent recovery rate. “We are working hard to further improve the recovery rate and reduce the death rate by conducting as much tests as possible so that the treatment of the patients could start on time,” he said. The CM said that currently 33,131 patients were under treatment, of whom 31,535 were in home isolation, 49 were at isolation centers while 1,547 were admitted at different hospitals.

He added that of 614 patients who were presently in a critical condition in the province, 118 had been shifted on ventilators.

The chief minister said that out of 1,564 new cases 1,028 had been reported from six districts of the Karachi division. “There are 284 cases in East, 221 in South, 165 in Central, 154 in Korangi, 106 in West and 98 in Malir,” he elaborated.

Murad added that Hyderabad had 73 Covid-19 cases, Sukkur 66, Ghotki 56, Sanghar 43, Khairpur 39, Jamshoro 26, Larkana 18, Mirpurkhas 12, Naushehroferoze 11, Shikarpur 10, Dadu eight, Matiari six, Jacobabad and Umerkot had five cases each, Thatta four, Kambar three, Shaheed Benazirabad two and Kashmore one.

Towards the end of this statement, the chief minister urged the people to self-isolate themselves, ensure social distancing and wear masks while going outside.