ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police have arrested 23 outlaws including 12 proclaimed offenders (POs), a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

According to the details, Aabpara police arrested Faraz Khan and recovered 30-bore pistol from him. CIA police arrested Rehmatullah and recovered 12-bore gun from him. Margalla police arrested two accused Sheryar and Abdullah and recovered one 30-bore pistol and 495 gram hashish from their possession. Tarnol police arrested three accused Muhammad Ishfaq, JannatGul and Izhatullah and recovered one 30-bore pistol along with ammunition. Ramana police arrested RafaqatHussain and recovered 20 bottles of wine from him. Shehzad Town police arrested two accused Muzamal and Sayam and recovered a stolen bike from their possession. Sihala police arrested Muhammad Riaz and recovered 110 gram heroine from him.