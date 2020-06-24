Share:

HYDERABAD - District Administration on Tuesday sealed four shops for not following standard operating procedures (SOPs) during smart lockdown here in Qasimabad. On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad, Altaf Korejo visited different areas to review implementation on smart lockdown announced by Sindh government. The Mukhtiarkar along with police officials sealed one state agency, a service station and three photostat shops for not following SOPs to contain COVID-19 spread. He stressed upon citizens to cooperate with district administration to cope with coronavirus pandemic. He advised the people to wear face masks when coming out of homes and follow other SOPs issued by administration and health authorities with reference to COVID-19.