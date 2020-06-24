Share:

LAHORE - As many as 60 more COVID-19 patients died in Punjab on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 1,495.

At the same time, as many as 1,365 new cases of novel coronavirus were also reported from across the province, raising the number of COVID-19 patients to 68,308.

So far 582 casualties have been confirmed from Lahore, 283 Rawalpindi, 144 Faisalabad, 111 Multan, 61 Gujranwala, 52 Sialkot, 37 Rahim Yar Khan, 31 each Gujrat and Bahawalpur, 22 Sargodha, 18 Sheikhupura, 16 Dera Ghazi Khan, 14 Mianwali, 13 Muzafargarh, 10 each Sahiwal and Kasur, eight Nankana Sahib, six Toba Tek Singh, five each Attock, Okara, Chiniot and Hafizabad, four each Jhang, Bhakkar and Lodhran, three each Bahawalnagar and Jhelum, two each Rajanpur, Narowal, Khushab and Vehari, one each from Khanewal and Pakpattan and none from Chakwal, Layyah and Mandi Bahauddin.

So far 34,820 COVID-19 patients have been confirmed from Lahore, 5,584 Rawalpindi, 4,840 Multan, 4,613 Faisalabad, 2,517 Gujranwala, 1,852 Sialkot, 1,786 Gujrat, 1,178 Dera Ghazi Khan, 1,154 Bahawalpur, 910 Rahim Yar Khan, 906 Sheikhupura, 824 Sargodha, 771 Muzaffargarh, 508 Hafizabad, 505 Kasur, 492 Sahiwal, 426 Toba Tek Singh, 372 Vehari, 364 Jhelum, 348 Bahawalnagar, 302 Layyah, 289 Nankana Sahib, 288 Attock, 283 Lodhran, 275 Mianwali, 257 Mandi Bahauddin, 255 Jhang, 223 Khanewal, 220 Okara, 213 Chiniot,, 194 Narowal, 189 Khushab, 185 Bhakkar, 156 Rajanpur, 130 Pakpattan and 79 Chakwal.

Out of total COVID-19 patients in Punjab so far, as many as 1,926 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims, who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 65,438 citizens, who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 435,187 tests have been performed in the province.

Out of these, he said, 68,308 have been tested positive for the virus. He said that 21,177 cases have been reported from 31-45 years age group. As many as 19,580 cases have been reported from 16-30 years age group. He said that lowest number of cases, 1,184, have been reported from above 75 years age group. He said that 19,580 patients have recovered and returned home, 1,495 died, while 47, 233 were isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.