LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office to review steps for stabilizing the prices of wheat and flour in the province. The meeting discussed different options for releasing wheat to flour mills and decided that approval will be sought from the provincial cabinet for release of wheat to flour mills and fixing of wheat price.

After cabinet approval, the wheat will be provided to flour mills at a price to be decided by it. Usman Buzdar said the Punjab government had ample wheat stocks and every step will be taken to stabilize the price of wheat in the market.

A decision will be made to stabilize the flour price after reviewing every option, he added. The CM directed to take necessary steps to keep the prices of wheat and flour within the reach of the common man as the Punjab government had purchased record wheat during the current season. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Chief Secretary, Secretary Food, Director Food and DC Lahore attended the meeting.