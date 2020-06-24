Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan Tuesday presided over a meeting to review major points of Budget 2020-21 and ongoing development projects. According to official sources, PESI Commissioner Tanvir Iqbal told the Minister about ongoing projects in DG Khan and Sargodha Social Security Hospitals. The Minister said that pojects should be completed within given period, adding that the Labour Department ensured rights of workers. He said that Punjab industries ensured working according to coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), adding that social security hospitals were being made to provide medical facilities in backward areas.