Islamabad-Apple kicked off its first ever digital WWDC by unveiling iOS 14 and a host of new features designed to make navigating iPhones more seamless.

According to Apple, iOS 14 will be available for everyone this fall with a public beta for users in July. The new iOS will work on the iPhone 6S and up just like iOS 13. Among the major introductions is a an app library that is designed to give users an easier way of accessing their apps without having to scroll through endless pages.

The feature also automatically organizes apps based by grouping like apps together - for instance it pulls up Apple Arcade games into one clickable button. It also allows users to hide apps on their ‘main’ home screen to reduce clutter.