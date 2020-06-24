Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Excise Department has foiled an attempt to smuggle large quantity of charas from Balochistan to Karachi. In a successful operation, Assistant Excise and Taxation Inspector Zia ul Islam along with his team searched a suspicious truck at Excise Check Post near Agricultural College Jacababad and found 660 kg of charas hidden in its hidden compartments, said a statement on Tuesday. One accused identified as Samiullah was arrested, who is said to be a resident of Qila Abdullah. A case has been registered against the accused and investigation has been started.