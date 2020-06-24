Share:

ISLAMABAD - The recent interview of Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry to a foreign media outlet regarding PTI’s infighting and its repercussions were debated heatedly during the federal cabinet meeting here yesterday.

Well placed sources told The Nation that Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar took up Fawad Chaudhry’s interview with a foreign media outlet with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

They said that Fawad Ch. had given explanation about his interview saying it had been broadcast out of context.

The prime minister, however, had stopped all cabinet members for giving such kind of controversial interviews to media.

The sources mentioned that a Karachi-based federal minister had criticised the policies of Asad Umar, Razzaq Dawood and Nadeem Babar and asked them to follow the PTI’s manifesto and focus on delivery instead of conspiracies in the party.