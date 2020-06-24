Share:

ISLAMABAD - Welcoming the verdict of Islamabad High Court on the sugar inquiry case, the Federal Cabinet yesterday reiterated the government’s resolve to take to task the perpetrators who made undue profit out of the sugar crisis.

Briefing the media regarding the cabinet meeting here, Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz said the cabinet had decided that recommendations of the committee on actions be carried out within the stipulated timelines.

The Minister said this step will bring improvement and transparency in the whole value chain of sugar production. He said the process of determining the prices of sugar will be visible in next three months. This will result in provision of the commodity to people at reasonable rates.

The cabinet expressed its concern over the rising price of flour and it endorsed the instructions of Prime Minister to rectify the situation. A committee under Advisor to PM Hafeez Shaikh will monitor and supervise the situation to streamline the process and make it transparent.

Senator Shibli Faraz said the Prime Minister directed to determine the demand and supply of flour on scientific basis. He said that 27 million tons of flour is the national requirement with availability of 25 million tons. He said the Punjab government has been directed to release 900,000 tons of wheat from its stores to overcome the shortage of commodity.

He said steps are being taken to stop smuggling of wheat as well as bringing transparency in its availability.

The Minister said the federal cabinet discussed and appreciated the performance of Ministry of Education for introducing uniform curriculum in the country.

The cabinet discussed the use of online education by utilizing modern technologies in the post-COVID environment.

The Prime Minister emphasized on making this facility available in far flung areas of the country, especially Balochistan.

The Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined to improve the health system in the country.

Planning Minister Asad Umar and Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza gave detailed briefings to the meeting on the prevalent COVID-19 situation.

Senator Shibli Faraz said in a short span of time, the laboratories in the country for corona testing have reached 129 from only two. He said the testing capacity has increased 50,000 tests daily from initial 472.

The Minister said 770 hospitals in the country are catering to the needs of coronavirus patients. He said the number of oxygenated beds available in the country is 8886, of which 2671 are occupied. He said 2150 more beds will be available by next month. He said the government is very clear from the day one on how to take steps to overcome the coronavirus disease.

He said Prime Minister’s vision from the beginning is to run the economy as well as protecting the lives of people.

Senator Shibli Faraz said both India and Brazil suffered immensely due to their extreme strategies to counter the disease.

He said the government has adopted the best strategy keeping in view the ground reality to tackle the situation arising out of coronavirus.

He said the meeting gave approval to construction of a teaching hospital in Islamabad.

The cabinet also deliberated on optimum use of the properties of Evacuee Trust Property Board.

