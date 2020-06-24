Share:

LAHORE - CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed has ordered for the promotion of 390 constables to the rank of Head Constable. Under the chairmanship of CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed, a promotion board was conducted under officers comprising SSP Admin Liaquat Ali Malik, SP Headquarters and SP Legal were on board for departmental promotion here on Tuesday. With the approval of the board, Constables, who have completed departmental courses since 2013 have been promoted to the post of Head Constable. Among those promoted are Noman, Younis, Abdul Khaliq, Shakeel Ahmed, Imran, Sarwar, Naeemullah Khan, Shafiq, and Qaiser are among the 390 personnel involved. CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed said that the process of departmental promotions in Lahore Police was frozen for a long time, however, promotion on time and merit is the basic right of the personnel. Promotion affects the performance of the personnel in a positive way. The CCPO Lahore further said that the promoted personnel should work for the welfare of the citizens, for the good of the people and for the good of Allah. The personnel adopt the best practices and create facilities for the citizens. In this regard SSP Admin Lahore Captain (retired), Liaqat Ali Malik said that timely promotions will be continued in Lahore Police. On the special concentration of CCPO Lahore this year, 253 ASIs were promoted as Sub-Inspectors and Head Constables were promoted to the rank of 400 ASIs. He said that the process of promotions in Lahore Police would continue expeditiously. Due to the acceleration of departmental promotions, a wave of happiness spread among the Lahore police personnel.