Islamabad-Aardman’s Chicken Run 2 has been picked up by Netflix on the 20th anniversary of the original film. The sequel was given the green-light two years ago after fans set up a petition for its release, and the upcoming movie is now expected to go into full production in 2021.

Two decades after the blockbuster first dropped, Sam Fell’s British hit still remains the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time, and even scooped the Best Animated Feature prize at the 2001 Critics’ Choice Awards. Chicken Run 2 will follow Ginger and Rocky’s new life in a ‘peace island sanctuary’, free of humans after escaping Tweedy’s farm.

With the hen and rooster hatching a little girl called Molly, the couple’s world seems complete, but they’re later forced to turn their attention towards the dangers of the mainland. The dynamic duo assemble their troops and put their freedom on the line in a bid to overcome threat.