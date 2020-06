Share:

MARDAN - Co­rona claimed another life in Mar­dan district bringing the total numbers to 51 while 7 more peo­ple were tested positive for coro­navirus during last 24 hours that took the number of patients suf­fering from the viral infection to 1,001, health sources said. The sources said that out of 3,829 tests conducted in the district so far re­ports of 2,740 people were nega­tive while reports of 88 suspected patients were still awaited