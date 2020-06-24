Share:

RAWALPINDI - As many as 7 persons died of novel coronavirus in the district during last 48 hours.

Similarly, 57 people tested positive of Covid19 in the garrison city while 50 patients got discharged after recovery. However, total number of patients in Rawalpindi district reached at 5264. According to details, MehboobEllahi, 76 year old resident of Officer Colony Wah Cantonment died at Begum Akhter Memorial Welfare Trust Hospital on June 23. With arrival of 57 more patients, the tally of confirmed patients reached 5264 in the district while 219 people died and 2560 patients got discharged after recovery. At present, 2485 confirmed patients are under treatment including 978 in the hospitals including 270 patients from other districts and 1507 patients were isolated in their houses.

Apart from this, 1867 suspected patients were admitted in four hospitals of Rawalpindi city and their samples had been sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) and Benazir Bhutto Hospital and Holy Family Hospital laboratory for Covid-19 serology but the report will come after three to four days. The local administrations also kept 1507 persons in 735 houses for two weeks and those who get tested negative of Covid-19 will be discharged after their laboratory test.