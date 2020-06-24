Share:

LAHORE - Condemning Dr Ashraf Asif Jalali for derogatory remarks against Hazrat Fatima (RA), legislators from across the political divide demanded action against President of his own faction of Tehreek-e-Labaik.

Law Minister Raja Basharat informed the House that case has been registered and action would be taken after investigation.

The session started one hour behind the scheduled time with Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari in the chair.

PML-N’s Kazim Pirzada drew attention of the chair to the incident and demanded stern action against Jalali for using derogatory remarks against the daughter of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Minister Syed Samsam Bukhari endorsed the lawmaker from the Opposition and demanded legislation to curb the blasphemy of the family of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in future.

“More than 100 custodians of shrines have approached me and demanded action against the person who was found using derogatory remarks against Hazrat Fatima (RA) ,” said Samsam who himself is a custodian of shrine Hazrat Karman Wala in Okara.

Raja Basharat said that a case has been registered against Jalali and an officer of the rank of SP is investigating it. It will be ensured that Jalali will be included in the Fourth Schedule and he will be arrested soon.

In violation of tradition, Cabinet member not holding the office of Finance Minister concluded the budget debate.

Instead of Hashim Jawan Bakht, Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal concluded four days long discussion on the provincial budget.

The government has increased allocation for the South Punjab and this amount will only be spent in the earlier neglected portion of the province, Aslam Iqbal said.

“Allocation for South Punjab was just 16 per cent during the PML-N tenure but the PTI government increased it to 36 per cent”, he said.

He criticised the previous governments for their policies while holding them responsible for the current economic situation.

A hefty amount of Rs 720 million was spent for the security of personal residences of previous rulers where 2,900 police officials were deputed, the Minister said.

He claimed that 5,550 schemes were initiated by the previous rulers because they knew very well that they will not come into power again but the PTI completed all schemes beneficial for the masses.

He said the government has allocated Rs 25 billion for providing loans to small proprietors. Participating in the debate, PML-N’s Malik Ahmad Khan said that the federal government was oppressing the people of Punjab. On the one hand they are talking about giving relief to the masses, on the other they are collecting taxes, he said.

He lamented that wheat subsidy has been abolished in the budget. In the situation of corona virus, the government has not taken any significant steps, he added.

Amid sloganeering by both the Treasury and the Opposition, Hina Pervaiz Butt said that governments can be formed by magic but they do not last long.

It was the last day of general debate on budget. Now demands for grants will be discussed on Wednesday (today) and Thursday (tomorrow) . The session was later adjourned till Wednesday (today) at 2pm.