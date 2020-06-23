Share:

Islamabad-Will Smith grew emotional while discussing parenthood during an appearance on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk.

The Bad Boys actor, 51, spoke candidly to his wife, 48, about the trials and tribulations of parenting his three children, Trey, Jaden and Willow and also discussed his 1995 divorce to his first wife Sheree Zampino. In the Father’s Day Special of the online talk show, Will confessed that when he first became a father he was terrified while also discussing his dad’s tough parenting style and admitting he was devastated by his split from Sheree, 52.

Will became a father aged 24 in November 1992, when he welcomed his son Willard Carroll ‘Trey’ Smith III with his first wife Sheree, who he divorced three years later. He went on to marry Jada in 1997, and they share rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor Jaden, 21, and singer, songwriter and actress Willow, 19.