ISLAMABAD-PepsiCo’s Millions of Meals programme has joined hands with the PM’s Ehsaas Ration Program to deliver millions of meals to those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak across Pakistan. The MoU was signed at the BISP headquarters. On the occasion, PepsiCo and The PepsiCo Foundation, the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo, have committed a funding of over $1.4 million to provide millions of meals to those in urgent need of nutrition. PepsiCo Pakistan has partnered with on-ground charitable organizations to execute the program. So far, over 5.2 million meals have been distributed with the help of some of the most respected charities in the country. Furqan Ahmed Syed, CEO PepsiCo Pakistan and Afghanistan, said PepsiCo is at the forefront of providing assistance to the most vulnerable communities across the world. The PepsiCo Foundation has announced a more than $45 million initiative focused on helping people and communities most affected by this devastating virus.