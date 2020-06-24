Share:

Peshawar - Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI), Directorate of Health Services Merged Areas in collaboration with World Health Organization (WHO) started a 12-day Enhance Outreach Activity (EOA) in merged districts and sub-divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to control the 10 vaccine preventable children diseases.

The main objectives of EOA is to build immunity of the community against the 10 vaccine preventable diseases like Childhood Tuberculosis (TB), Polio, Diarrhoea, Pneumonia, Pertussis (Whooping Cough), Tetanus, Hepatitis-B, Meningitis, Diphtheria, Measles in the merged districts through vaccine. The 12-day EOA has started from June 15 and will continue till June 27, 2020.

The activity was formally inaugurated by Dr Hafeez Ullah, Programme Manager EPI, in South Waziristan. He also visited various EPI centers and monitored EOA sessions executed in different areas of South Waziristan district. Talking to the journalists Dr Hafeez said that on the directivities of Director Health Services Merged Areas Dr Niaz Afridi he visited South Waziristan to closely monitor the activity and check the arrangements for the activity.

Director Health Services Merged Areas Dr Niaz Afridi said that all available resources will be utilized for the merged areas people to provide them better health facilities in their own areas.

He said that he will leave no stone unturned in providing any type of health care services to the public at their door step. “All parents are requested to extend their cooperation to the visiting teams by bringing out their children for vaccination,” Dr Niaz Afridi added.