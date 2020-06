Share:

BADIN - A young man died here on Tuesday reportedly due to the use of expired intoxicating injection. According to reports, the dead body of Tarique Abbasi, 30, resident of Gulshan-e-Altaf Jeelani Colony, was found at a local inn near DCO Chowk. Sources told that the man was addicted to intoxicating injections. The body was handed to the relatives of the deceased for the funeral.