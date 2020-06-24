Share:

Bajaur - Shahzada Kaukab Farooq has assumed the charge of District Police Officer (DPO) of Bajaur district.

According to a statement issued from the DPO office, Farooq took the charge of the district police chief days after the transfer of his predecessor Pir Shahab Ali Shah.

Shahzada Kaukab Farooq, who had earlier been posted as Senior Superintendent investigation (SSP) in Peshawar, was the second DPO of Bajaur since the police system introduced in the district in April last year.

Soon after resuming his new responsibilities, the DPO visited Yadgar-i-Shuha at Levies/ Police Line and laid floral wreath. He also paid tribute to the personnel of former Levies force who rendered their lives in the line of their duties in fighting against the militants.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that development of public trust on police would be his top priority by improving efficiency of the police in the region.

He directed the police personnel to improve professional capability, especially their behaviour with the public.