PESHAWAR - Four terrorists were killed during an encounter with Counter Terrorism Police at Kohat Road.

According to police, the encounter took place in Ghazi Abad area of Peshawar, when CTD personnel were conducting a raid at a suspected terrorist hideout. The outlaws opened fire on police party, however in exchange of fire all the four terrorists were neutralized.

Police seized four AK-47 riffles, six grenades and hundreds of cartridges. After the encounter police carried out a search operation and arrested several suspected persons from the area.