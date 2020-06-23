Share:

ISLAMABAD- The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1100 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs103,100, against Rs102,000 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported. Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs943 and was trade at Rs88,391 against its sale at Rs87,448. The price of per tola silver remained stable and was trade at Rs1050 and that of 10 gram silver was recorded at Rs900.20. In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $9 and was traded at $1,757 against $1,748, Karachi Sarafa association reported.