PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that the provincial government is taking steps beyond its means to give maximum relief to all sectors affected by the prevailing Corona situation. Almost all sectors have been affected by the pandemic and wedding halls industry is one of them.
Talking to a delegation of Wedding Halls Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, he said the government is facing two different challenges at the same time. On the one hand the government is making hectic efforts to contain outbreak of Covid-19 while on the other it is taking steps to protect the people from hunger and starvation. He said the provincial government, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is making all possible efforts to maintain a balance between both of them.
The Chief Minister was briefed on financial issues faced by the owners and workers of the wedding halls. Matters related to the possible opening of wedding halls under proper SOPs also came under discussion. The delegation was led by president of the association Khalid Ayub. Provincial Ministers Sultan Muhammad Khan, Akbar Ayub and Shaukat Yousafzai were also present on the occasion.
Mahmood Khan said that in the budget of the upcoming financial year, the provincial government has given maximum possible relief to all sectors including the wedding halls industries in the provincial taxes. The delegation demanded opening of wedding halls subject to the implementation of proper SOPs keeping in view the financial crunches faced by the owners and thousands of workers. It also demanded that wedding halls may also be given relief in electricity bills as given to other business units.
The Chief Minister assured the delegation that their genuine demand of relief in electricity bills would be taken up with Prime Minister Imran khan. Regarding possible opening of wedding halls under proper SOPs, the Chief Minister directed to form panel headed by provincial minister Sultan Khan to develop SOPs to this end; and said that when SOPs are finalized the issue would be tabled in the next meeting of National Coordination Committee to be held under the chair of Prime Minister