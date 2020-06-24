Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that the provincial government is taking steps beyond its means to give maximum relief to all sectors affected by the prevailing Corona situation. Almost all sectors have been affected by the pandemic and wedding halls industry is one of them.

Talking to a delegation of Wed­ding Halls Association Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa on Tuesday, he said the government is facing two dif­ferent challenges at the same time. On the one hand the government is making hectic efforts to contain outbreak of Covid-19 while on the other it is taking steps to pro­tect the people from hunger and starvation. He said the provincial government, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Im­ran Khan, is making all possible efforts to maintain a balance be­tween both of them.

The Chief Minister was briefed on financial issues faced by the owners and workers of the wed­ding halls. Matters related to the possible opening of wedding halls under proper SOPs also came un­der discussion. The delegation was led by president of the associ­ation Khalid Ayub. Provincial Min­isters Sultan Muhammad Khan, Akbar Ayub and Shaukat Yousafzai were also present on the occasion.

Mahmood Khan said that in the budget of the upcoming financial year, the provincial government has given maximum possible relief to all sectors including the wed­ding halls industries in the pro­vincial taxes. The delegation de­manded opening of wedding halls subject to the implementation of proper SOPs keeping in view the financial crunches faced by the owners and thousands of work­ers. It also demanded that wed­ding halls may also be given relief in electricity bills as given to other business units.

The Chief Minister assured the delegation that their genuine de­mand of relief in electricity bills would be taken up with Prime Minister Imran khan. Regarding possible opening of wedding halls under proper SOPs, the Chief Min­ister directed to form panel head­ed by provincial minister Sultan Khan to develop SOPs to this end; and said that when SOPs are final­ized the issue would be tabled in the next meeting of National Coor­dination Committee to be held un­der the chair of Prime Minister