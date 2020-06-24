Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister of Religious Af­fairs Noor ul Haq Qadri has said that the government will return money to all those who have ap­plied for Hajj, as the Saudi govern­ment has decided to bar the for­eign pilgrims for Hajj 2020 over the Covid19 fears.

The minister also hailed the move of the Saudi government to keep the number of pilgrims lim­ited for Hajj 2020. Noor ul Haq Qadri said the decision to keep number of pilgrims limited on the occasion of Hajj was the need of the hour and a move within the frame of Sharia.

He claimed that the Saudi gov­ernment has taken them into con­fidence before taking the decision to limit the pilgrims. It was a tough but wise decision of the Saudi gov­ernment, he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Saudi government has de­cided that only a limited number of people residing in Saudi will be per­mitted to take part in Hajj in a move to curb the spread of Covid19.