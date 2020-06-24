ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister of Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri has said that the government will return money to all those who have applied for Hajj, as the Saudi government has decided to bar the foreign pilgrims for Hajj 2020 over the Covid19 fears.
The minister also hailed the move of the Saudi government to keep the number of pilgrims limited for Hajj 2020. Noor ul Haq Qadri said the decision to keep number of pilgrims limited on the occasion of Hajj was the need of the hour and a move within the frame of Sharia.
He claimed that the Saudi government has taken them into confidence before taking the decision to limit the pilgrims. It was a tough but wise decision of the Saudi government, he said.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Saudi government has decided that only a limited number of people residing in Saudi will be permitted to take part in Hajj in a move to curb the spread of Covid19.