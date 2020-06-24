Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir on Tuesday directed the police officers to strictly implement the SOPs regarding COVID-19 pandemic for minimizing the spread of virus.

He directed the cops to perform duties with more diligence and passion and said that special attention should be paid to the compliance of SOPs in the areas sealed by the government during smart lockdown. He expressed these views while talking to the officers during a meeting at Central Police Office.

The IGP said that actions should be continued in markets, bazaars and other public places in collaboration with other departments concerned. During the meeting, the IGP was briefed that 109,583 shops were checked in the markets and bazaars across the province so far out of which 12,387 had been sealed over violations of SOPs.

During the operation, 139,858 motorcycles, 45,684 vehicles and 27,443 public transport vehicles were also checked while 51,410 vehicles, motorcycles and public transport vehicles were fined.

The IGP was informed that 379 shops were inspected across the province on June 22 and 771 shops were sealed and closed for violation of SOPs. Similarly, 6,491 motorcycles, 2,188 vehicles and 1,759 public transport vehicles were also checked. The provincial police officer directed the regional and district police officers to expedite the operations and submit a report to the Central Police Office on daily basis.

Police ensuring foolproof security at Ehsaas Kafalat centers: CCPO

As many as 20 DSPs, 39 upper subordinates and more than 800 policemen were performing duties to ensure security and safety of the people at Ehsaas Kafalat centres. Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed said that all possible measures were being taken to ensure protection of people at Ehsaas Kafalat centers, adding that district administration had set up 28 such centers in provincial capital. He said that Divisional Officers were monitoring the security arrangements at the centers, adding that social distancing was also being ensured at the centers.

The personnel of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) were conducting the patrolling in surrounding of the centers, he said and added that action would be taken against irrelevant persons standing outside these centers.

Lahore Police striving hard to curb culprits: DIG Ashfaq Khan

Deputy Inspector General Police (Operations Wing) Lahore Ashfaq Khan has said that Lahore Police is striving hard to curb culprits particularly drug dealers and accused involved in heinous crimes in the city. According to the report, issued by Lahore Police Operations Wing on Tuesday, as many as 6,168 FIRs registered against 6,291 accused.

During grand operation against illegal weapons, Lahore Police arrested 2,650 criminals and recovered 123 rifles, 16 Kalashnikovs, 91 guns, 2,310 revolvers and pistols as well as bullets from their possession. More than 47kg heroin, 01kg and 726 gram ICE, more than 1,266kg of charas, more than 93kg opium and 36,122 litres of liquor were recovered from arrested 3,641 accused.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan said that all the Divisional SPs have been given special task to arrest criminals involved in heinous crimes.

Special teams have been constituted to grab Proclaimed Offenders (POs) particularly drug peddlers involved in selling narcotics around educational institutions. He said that latest technology and all possible resources are being utilized along with introducing institutional reforms for prevention and control of crimes in the city. Ashfaq Khan has appealed the citizens to inform police regarding any illegal activity in their localities particularly selling of drugs around educational institutions.