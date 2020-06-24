Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) on Monday urged citizens for registration of complaints against any private or public sector healthcare facility on the forum.

The notice issued by the authority said that IHRA was established on 22nd May,2018 to regulate the healthcare sector to ensure provision of quality healthcare services in Islamabad.

It said that it is an initiative to promote healthcare safety with a mandate to provide regulation and supervision in all forms and manifestation to the healthcare sector both private and public.

It further said that in view of above, the general public is hereby informed through this notice that if they have any complaint against a healthcare establishment or healthcare service provider, you may register your complaint with due process at the above mentioned email address or call directly at the number mentioned above to register your complaint.

Earlier, the authority directed all private teaching hospitals to provide 50% of beds to operate free for accommodation and consultation