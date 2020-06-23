Share:

LAHORE-Indus Motor Company (IMC), manufacturers of Toyota vehicles in Pakistan, has made Rs20 million contribution to “The Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund 2020”. Ali Asghar Jamali, CEO Indus Motor handed over the cheque to the Prime Minister during his recent meeting. He also presented a cheque for Rs10 million for the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre. He appreciated the Government’s tireless efforts to overcome the public-health challenge and to safeguard the nation’s community and economy. With regards to his company’s contribution amidst COVID-19 pandemic, Ali Asghar Jamali said, “With the rising number of confirmed cases and fatalities, our country requires support from every quarter to strengthen Government’s efforts to fight the pandemic. IMC has made significant efforts in providing ration hampers to more than 10,000 needy and underprivileged families during the government lockdown. Extending support to front-line medical workers, IMC also donated medical equipment and PPEs to hospitals. We hope that our contribution will help the government to strengthen the health infrastructure to mitigate and contain this deadly infection as soon as humanly possible.” He further emphasised, “At this time of crisis, the corporate community and the civil society needs to be united and contribute additional resources in order to help eliminate hunger, disease and poverty, while paving the way for an early economic recovery.” Imran Khan appreciated Indus Motors contribution towards COVID-19 affected population.