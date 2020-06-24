Share:

Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan presented the interim investigation report on the PIA plane crash in the National Assembly on Wednesday, saying that the pilots were not focused and their lack of concentration had caused the crash.

Presenting the initial investigation report on the floor of the House, Sarwar said that the conversation between the pilot and the air traffic controllers had been recorded and he had heard it himself.

The minister said that the equipment from the aircraft had been extracted and decoded. He added that the recording obtained would be made part of the final report of the PIA plane crash.

Sarwar said that the initial report pointed out that there was no technical fault with the aircraft and even the pilot had not said the same in his conversation with the air traffic controllers.

Talking about the crash, the minister noted that the aircraft touched the runway thrice without the landing gear which caused damage to its engines. "When the plane took off again, both its engines had been damaged," he said.

The minister said that the pilots had ignored the instructions of the air traffic control on the height of the aircraft. "The pilots and the ATC both did not follow the protocol," he said. "The pilot ignored the instructions of the air traffic controllers and the ATC, on the other hand, did not inform the pilot about the engine colliding.

The minister said that when the pilot was informed about the height of the aircraft, he did not pay heed to it and said that it would be 'managed'.

He said that the pilot and the co-pilot were not focused and their lack of concentration had resulted in the plane crash.

The minister added that the pilots were both discussing the coronavirus as it had affected their families and were not focused on the aircraft.

Sarwar said that the cabin crew and ATC were also responsible for the tragedy. "Those who have passed away, may God forgive them. Those who are responsible will be held accountable," he added, promising that the complete investigation report will be presented in one year's time.

He said that the Bhoja air crash and the Air Blue tragedy had been caused as a result of the pilots' faults.

The minister said that 40% of pilots of the national flag bearer were flying aircraft with fake licenses. He said that these pilots had not given the exams themselves nor did they have the proper flying experience, he added.

"Pilots are also appointed on political basis, unfortunately," he said. "Whilst appointing pilots, merit is ignored," he added, disclosing that degrees of four PIA pilots had been found out to be fake.

Sarwar said that the government will take action against PIA pilots who were found guilty of the above offenses. He said that the government will 'restructure' the PIA and will take it back to its days of glory.