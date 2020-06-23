Share:

Islamabad-Jurassic World: Dominion is implementing a ‘drive-thru coronavirus test facility’ as it prepares to resume filming next week.

The Jurassic Park sequel was announced as the first major film to get back to work after the COVID-19 shutdown, but with ‘rigorous safety protocols on-site’ in guidance with post-lockdown regulations. And this has been revealed to feature the drive-thru facility, which will see everyone - involved in the film going through it before gaining access to the set. A source told: ‘This is the future of movies and hopefully it can prove successful. We need to get these productions back on track and fast.

There are millions of pounds at stake, and it’s going to take months to catch up so this solution seems a good way to put minds at rest. Everyone on set, from the runners to the leading stars, will have to drive through the testing station — and only those who pass the checks will be allowed on set. One person showing symptoms somewhere like this could be totally catastrophic!’ Jurassic Park: Dominion is the sixth film in the Jurassic Park franchise, and began shooting in Canada earlier this year.