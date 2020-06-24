Share:

PESHAWAR - Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen. Nauman Mahmood called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman here at Governor’s House on Tuesday.

They discussed matters pertain­ing to the updated COVID-19 situ­ation, smart lockdown, relief activ­ities in corona affected areas and overall security situation in the province.

The Governor appreciated the services being rendered jointly by the concerned civil and military in­stitutions in containing the spread of coronavirus in the province.

He said the purpose behind the steps being taken by concerned institutions were only to save the lives of people from corona pan­demic.

The Governor also urged the pub­lic to adopt precautionary measures and SOPs set by the government to avert spread of coronavirus