PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police department has decid­ed to revamp Special Branch to meet the challenges in a befitting manner.

The Special Branch is the sole intelligence agency that acts as eyes and ears for the provincial government. In order to improve performance of the Branch and meet the impending challenges in a befitting manner a num­ber of steps have been adopted recently. This was dis­closed in a video link conference held at CPO Peshawar under the chairmanship of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi.

The IGP was given a detailed presentation about the performance of the Special Branch, its human resource and confronting challenges. The IGP was informed about the new set up of the Special Branch in the new­ly merged districts.

The IGP was also briefed on the use of modern gadgets and technologies for collection of intelligence about ac­tivities and future plans of the anti-state elements. The IGP was told that IT based policing has been adopted due to ever changing and increasingly sophisticated modus operandi adopted by criminals.

The IGP was further informed that revamping of Special Branch will greatly help in establishing the writ of police in the merged districts. The IGP, while expressing satisfac­tion over the revamping of the Special Branch, stressed the need for more concrete efforts against terrorists and drug peddlers and to control other crimes in the province par­ticularly in the merged districts.Commandant FRP, AIG Op­erations, PSO to IGP and other high ranking police officers attended the video link conference.