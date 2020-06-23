Share:

Islamabad-Megan Fox called the movie industry ‘ruthlessly misogynistic’ as she responded to a viral discussion on how she has been mistreated by Hollywood and sexualized as a young actress.

The 34 year old Transformers actress took to Instagram recently to set the record straight with a long note which clarified some of the stories that have been emerging from her early career. ‘Please hear me when I thank you for your support.

But these specific instances were inconsequential in a long and arduous journey along which I have endured some genuinely harrowing experiences in a ruthlessly misogynistic industry.’ she wrote. Megan addressed the rumors of her mistreatment at the hands of directors Michael Bay and Steven Spielberg, who feature in several anecdotes circulating online.