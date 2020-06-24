Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid gave away certificates to the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff serving in the Corona Ward of the Services Institute of Medical Sciences here on Tuesday.

Principal SMIS Professor Dr Mehmud Ayaz, Medical Superintendant SIMS Dr Iftikhar and faculty members were also present on the occasion.

Principal SIMS Dr Mehmud Ayaz thanked the minister for providing guidance during the pandemic and encouraging the doctors.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said, “Pakistan is passing through a difficult phase.

This is not just a challenge; it is an opportunity as well to serve this nation with full dedication and commitment.

That is why doctors are known as the Messiahs. I salute all doctors, nurses and the paramedical staff serving on the frontline from the core of my heart. Doctors are serving the patients, knowing fully well the risks to their lives and hence this is such a great service.”

While acknowledging services of the doctors in fighting the corona pandemic, she further said, “Along with doctors, the institutions facilitating the patients also deserve appreciation. Prime Minister Imran Khan is personally monitoring the situation. Coronavirus has affected the whole world and we are requesting people again and again to take necessary precautions.

We will have to win this battle as a nation. I also praise Professor Mehmud Ayaz for organising the ceremony to honour our doctors and the healthcare workers.”