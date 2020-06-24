Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has appealed to the nation for more prevention to tackle increasing intensity of COVID-19. He said that everyone has to ensure implementations on directives issues by Punjab Government to stop further spread of coronavirus. The Minister said that all over the Punjab especially in Lahore more areas being sealed to protect or saves large number of people from corona, however the cooperation of the people is strongly required otherwise it will be a very difficult task to stop the spread of the coronavirus. We all have to need to spend much time in homes to stay safe from the virus, he concluded.