Share:

Karachi - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Tuesday said that only 11 percent of the amount was allocated for Karachi projects, all projects approved previously, in the provincial budget 2020-21 despite contribution of more than 85 percent tax revenue in the provincial exchequer from the city.

Sharing details of the amount allocated from the Sindh Government in the provincial budget for Karachi projects during a presser, the MQM-P Parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Kanwar Naveed Jamil along with other lawmakers of the party, said that out of a total allocated amount of Rs 232 billion for provincial uplift projects, only Rs 26.04 billion were earmarked for Karachi.

“What message PPP-led government is trying to give to the people of the city through such acts,” he said and blamed that these were those who were trying to creating a wedge between urban and rural Sindh.

He asked as to how long, PPP would continue to deprive the urban centres of their basic rights.

Giving details of the taxes collected in the province during outgoing year 2019-20, he claimed that Rs 15.60 billion was collected from rural areas in contrast to Rs248 billion collections made from the urban centres.

provincial metropolis was not given its due share in uplift schemes

Kanwar Naveed said that the Sindh province received a total of Rs 4,975 billion from the federal divisible pool in past 12 years from 2008 under the rule of PPP, claiming that all of the amount was received in terms of taxes from the urban centres of the province especially Karachi.

Even the provincial government collected over Rs 1,771 billion in terms of taxes during the past 12 years and 85 percent of it, Rs 1506 billion, was contributed by Karachi, the MQM-P leader said.

“The total federal and provincial receipts during past 12 years make it a staggering amount of Rs 6,746 billion, most of which, Rs 6481 billion was contributed by Karachi,” he said.

They have even not spent mere Rs150 billion on Karachi projects during the period, he lamented.

The MQM-P coordination committee member blamed that the PPP had only given unemployment, dilapidated transport system and ruined educational institutes to the city during its rule. “They have devastated the industrial infrastructure and deprived Karachiites of even the basic necessity of water,” he said.

Is this what you do to a city that is among the world’s top 10 cosmopolitan cities, he asked and blamed that even youngsters were deprived of jobs in the metropolitan through recruitments on fake domiciles.

He further blamed that even tax collection targets from the city was raised for the next fiscal year despite business being ruined due to ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

In 2008, the PPP government had a tax collection target of Rs 96.78 billion which had now increased to Rs 313.391 billion for 2020-21, he said, adding, that all of it would be collected from the already overburdened Karachiites.

He rejected the provincial budget for the next fiscal year and demanded of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and other government authorities to intervene into the matter and give due rights to the city.