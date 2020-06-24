Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has given approval to three new investigations and five inquiries against former politicians and bureaucrats.

Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal chaired the EBM and authorised conducting three investigations against different personalities, including Khizar Hayat, former sessions’ judge and others; Ahmed Khan Baloch, former MPA and others; and Sher Ali Gorchani, former Deputy Speaker, Punjab Assembly and others.

The EBM also accorded approval to five inquiries against different personalities: Muhammad Naeem Anwar, former MPA Punjab, Muhammad Saleem Khalid Mehmood and others; Directors, Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Massers Fatima Group of Companies, attached departments and others; Tahir Basharat Cheema, former Managing Director PEPCO and others; Federal Land Commission, officers/ officials and others of Revenue Department Haroonabad, Bahawalnagar; Dr Fazal Karim, former EDO, Health Khanewal and others.

The EBM has also authorised constituting a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate the allegations against Muhammad Yasin, former Tehsil Nazim, Haroonabad; Ghazala Shaheen,former Member Punjab Assembly; Ghulam Murtaza, former member provincial assembly; Azam Sohail and others.

The JIT comprises the representatives of NAB, SECP,FBR, FIA and State Bank of Pakistan has been mandated to complete the inquiry within the next 90 days, which would be analysed by the EBM.

On the other hand, EBM referred the ongoing inquiry against Member National Assembly Ahsan ul Haq Bajwa, officers/ officials of Public Health Engineering to the Public Health Engineering, Punjab Highway Department with the condition that they share the conclusion of the inquiry with NAB.

EBM has referred another inquiry against Muhammad Yasin, former Tehsil Nazim Haroonabad, to Deputy Commissioner, Tehsil Haroonabad on the condition that they too share the logical conclusion of the inquiry with NAB.

The EBM approved referring the ongoing inquiry against Sardar Umer Khan Gopang, Chairman District Council Muzaffargarh; Aamir Saleem Bhatti, former chief officer, District Council Muzaffargarh and others to the anti-corruption establishment of the Punjab government.

The EBM similarly referred the inquiry against Dr Athar Mehboob, Vice Chancellor Khawaja Farid University, Rahim Yar Khan and others to the Higher Education Department, Punjab.

The inquiry against officials of the Revenue Department Tehsil Chobara, district Layyah and others was referred to senior members of the Board of Revenue.

Speaking during the meeting, Chairman NAB said the bureau is making sincere efforts to make Pakistan corruption-free, and to ensure the logical conclusion of mega corruption cases.

“NAB is utilising all available resources to recover the looted money from corrupt elements and to deposit in national exchequer, proclaimed offenders and absconders will be apprehended and will be brought to justice as per law” he added.

He reiterated that NAB has no affiliation with any political party, individual or group, the only affiliation is with the state of Pakistan.