PESHAWAR - The NAB KP has filed a reference against employees of TMA Ban­nu allegedly involved in embez­zlement of Rs. 20.96 million from public.

It was brought into the notice of NAB KP that Ayub Nawaz and Mu­hammad Yar office-bearers of Sab­zi Farosh Association Bannu were involved in cheating public at old Sabzi Mandi, Bannu. During pro­ceedings it was revealed that the accused persons in connivance with TMA employees Farmanul­lah Khan (Tax Superintendant), Umer Hayat Shah (Building In­spector), Gul Faraz Khan, Junior Clerk, and others had lured ven­dors of the Sabzi Mandi to invest Rs. 20.96 million for allotment of precious land from TMA Bannu at Sabzi Mandi.

The vendors (affectees) subse­quently constructed shops at the site presuming it was their prop­erty.

However, later the TMA during anti-encroachment operation de­molish their shops and other ille­gal occupants of old Sabzi Mandi were also evicted under the rele­vant law.

On the directives of Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman NAB, Director General NAB KP, Brig (R) Farooq Nasir Awan has vowed to take se­rious actions against the elements involved in cheating of the gener­al public