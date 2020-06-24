PESHAWAR - The NAB KP has filed a reference against employees of TMA Bannu allegedly involved in embezzlement of Rs. 20.96 million from public.
It was brought into the notice of NAB KP that Ayub Nawaz and Muhammad Yar office-bearers of Sabzi Farosh Association Bannu were involved in cheating public at old Sabzi Mandi, Bannu. During proceedings it was revealed that the accused persons in connivance with TMA employees Farmanullah Khan (Tax Superintendant), Umer Hayat Shah (Building Inspector), Gul Faraz Khan, Junior Clerk, and others had lured vendors of the Sabzi Mandi to invest Rs. 20.96 million for allotment of precious land from TMA Bannu at Sabzi Mandi.
The vendors (affectees) subsequently constructed shops at the site presuming it was their property.
However, later the TMA during anti-encroachment operation demolish their shops and other illegal occupants of old Sabzi Mandi were also evicted under the relevant law.
On the directives of Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman NAB, Director General NAB KP, Brig (R) Farooq Nasir Awan has vowed to take serious actions against the elements involved in cheating of the general public