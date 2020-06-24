Share:

ISLAMABAD - NEPRA has deferred hearing on the K-Electric petition for the transfer of billions of rupees to the power consumers on account of the monthly adjustments saying that it cannot conduct hearing till June 30.

The hearing on the petition, filed by K-Electric for four monthly and two quarterly adjustments, was presided over by Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooqi.

The Chairman NEPRA noted that the federal government doesn’t want to increase the electricity tariff till 30th June, therefore, NEPRA will not conduct hearing on the petition for tariff increase.

Member NEPRA Saifullah Chattha said that there is no legal restrictions on conducting hearing.

He said that NEPRA can conduct hearing in June and will reserve the judgment till July. However, he said that it is better not to conduct the hearing as NEPRA has already deferred hearing on the similar petition of ex-Wapda Discos.

It is worth to mention here that earlier this month NEPRA had deferred hearing on former Wapda Discos petition for the transfer of Rs 162.363 billion to the power consumers on account for the 2nd and 3rd quarters 2019-20 adjustments.

In its petition, K-Electric has requested transfer of Rs 637 million (Rs 0.657 per unit increase) to the power consumers, for Fuel Charge Account, for the month of January 2020, Rs 1035 million (Rs 0.975 per unit increase) for February 2020 and Rs 590 million (Rs 0.480 per unit increase) for March 2020.However for the month of April K-electric has requested decrease of Rs.0.621 per unit. The total burden of the monthly Fuel Charge Adjustments is Rs 1.84 billion.

Similarly KE has also filed the petition with NEPRA for adjustment on account of variation in Power Purchase Price (PPP) for the 2nd and 3rd quarters (October 2019 to March 2020) of fiscal year 2019-20.

The petition for quarterly adjustments on account of variation in Power Purchase Price(PPP)(other than fuel), impact of Transmission and Distribution losses on fuel charges variations as per the mechanism provided in the Multi Year Tariff determination.

For the 2nd quarter (October to December 2019) account of variation in Power Purchase Price (PPP) KE has requested a decrease of Rs 0.115 per unit. For the 3rd quarter (January-March 2020) adjustments KE has requested an increase of Rs 0.233 per unit on the account of variation in Power Purchase Price (PPP).