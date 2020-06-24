Share:

LAHORE - Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas said on Tuesday, the government had not yet taken any decision to open schools in Punjab and the schools would remain closed till further orders in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Refuting a news-item circulated by some news outlets, he said the news regarding opening of schools in Punjab were concocted and baseless, adding there was no definite date in this regard. “The government is in the process of formulating SOPs for opening schools in due time and under favourable conditions”, the Minister added. The Minister said the SOPs were being framed so that government should be fully prepared to deal with the health hazards of COVID-19 pandemic when the schools were opened in near future. Murad Raas said the PTI government did not believe in making hasty and nick of time decisions like the previous governments.