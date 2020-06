Share:

Islamabad-She’s no stranger to being on best-dressed lists and in the front row of the world’s hottest fashion week shows.

And Olivia Palermo nailed daytime chic as she walked her Maltese dog, Mr. Butler, in New York City recently.

The socialite, 34, slipped into a billowing red and white bardot dress pink, which flashed a glimpse of her midriff with a cut out section.