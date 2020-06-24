Share:

Pakistan has strongly condemned multiple missile and drone attacks towards Riyadh, Najran and Jazan by the Houthi militia.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said Pakistan appreciates the successful interception of the missiles and drones, which prevented the loss of innocent lives.

The Spokesperson said we call for immediate cessation of these attacks.

She said Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity.