Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said Pakistan was currently facing several challenges on internal and external fronts.

In a meeting with the newly designated Pakistan’s ambassadors to various countries, the Foreign Minister said that resolution of the issues of Pakistani community and protection of their rights are amongst our foremost priorities.

The FM gave directions to the newly nominated ambassadors about professional affairs and foreign policy priorities, especially the Kashmir issue.

Meanwhile, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission yesterday welcomed the comprehensive joint communiqué issued by the OIC Ministerial Contact Group on held Kashmir, held on June 22, which squarely condemned the prevailing gross and systematic human rights violations by India.

The IPHRC highlighted sufferings of Kashmiri Muslims due to communication blackout in held Kashmir.

It condemned extrajudicial killings of Kashmiris and rejected newly notified “Reorganization” and “Domicile Rules 2020” violative of human rights including the Fourth Geneva Convention.

The IPHRC urged OIC to compel India to halt its gross and systematic HR violations, refrain from altering geographic and demographic status of IOJ&K, provide access to UN/OIC fact finding missions and let Kashmiris exercise their legitimate right to self-determination.