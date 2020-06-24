Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that people not following corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have become dangerous for society.

Corona has spread to streets. It can only be avoided by following SOPs. No doubt corona is infecting those who do not follow the precautions. Are to be a victim of corona or to avoid it, the decision is in the hands of each individual. Those who follow the SOPs will be able to save themselves from corona.

The government wants to fight corona as well as save the country from economic problems. The war against corona has become a war for 220 million Pakistanis.

He was talking to a delegation led by MPA Ahmad Khan Bhachar and others at Governor House Lahore here on Tuesday. Governor said that unfortunately corona’s challenge is not only for Pakistan but for the whole world. It has become a huge challenge. The government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan is working hard to rid the country of Corona.

People who are not following the SOPs are inviting corona themselves and such nonserious people are becoming a danger to other people as well.

Failure to take other protective measures, including masks is hostile to one’s life.

Scholars should play their role in making the people aware of corona. The government has a clear policy that we have to save the country from Corona, so no shortcomings will be tolerated in the implementation of government SOPs. Government agencies will also take action against those who fail to ensure implementation of SOPs.

Governor Punjab said that the Federal and Punjab governments under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan were using all their resources to provide awareness to the people to save them from corona as well as to provide health facilities to the victims of corona. In this hour of need, we stand with the people everywhere. The people should understand that those who will follow the government SOPs will be safe from corona. Governor said that Pakistan is going through the most difficult situation due to corona. In these circumstances, there is a need for all sections of society, including political and religious parties to play their part.